Donny van de Beek: Fabrizio Romano claims Manchester United denied exit

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has delved deep into Donny van de Beek‘s situation at Manchester United and what exactly happened on deadline day with Everton.

The talented Dutchman has had a rough start to his career at Old Trafford and has largely found himself to be unneeded.

Van de Beek was signed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer from Ajax in the summer of 2020 with fans excited by his arrival.

He was United’s most expensive signing that transfer window and seemed destined for the top, having impressed in his home country.

However, things haven’t gone to plan for Van de Beek and it looked as though he was close to leaving this summer.

🗣 @FabrizioRomano: "He [van de Beek] is not so happy because he was not playing. In the first three matches, he hasn't a single minute. He wanted to understand what was going to happen and so with Everton prepared to sign him, it was a big chance for him." [@podcastherewego] https://t.co/VzUtHqM8kn — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) September 7, 2021

🗣 @FabrizioRomano: "They [#mufc] wanted him to stay, but Everton were really close. Benitez wanted him, the whole board wanted him, so it was more than an idea. It was a done deal between Everton and Donny van de Beek, but Manchester United said no." [@podcastherewego] — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) September 7, 2021

It’s clear to see there was more going on than fans may have believed in regards to how Van de Beek almost left.

The player and his agent have been busy giving interviews during this international break and the message is clear- Solskjaer must give him game time soon or let him go.

The legendary Norwegian won’t appreciate the circus that’s been going late but it’s clearly a situation that needs to be resolved.

Solskjaer seems to hold the view that Van de Beek can only be used as an attacking-midfielder and doesn’t appear confident in using him elsewhere.

Unfortunately for the young midfielder, Bruno Fernandes is too important to United to drop and it will be interesting to see what happens over the coming months.