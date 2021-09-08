Fred: Manchester United star looks set to miss clash vs Newcastle United

Manchester United could reportedly be without Fred this weekend after news emerged of Brazil’s plea to FIFA.

The tenacious midfielder has proven to be a player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer often relies on in the middle of the park.

Fred must be doing something right as United didn’t prioritise a central-midfield signing last summer, instead choosing to focus on the right-wing and centre-back positions.

Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane were brought in respectively and Solskjaer pounced on the opportunity to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils may find themselves facing a minor crisis in the engine room as they look to grab all three points against Newcastle United.

To those not clear, Brazil can do this because they selected players who were subsequently not released by their clubs. https://t.co/WlCSm3BbE5 — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) September 8, 2021

Without Fred, Manchester United have Nemanja Matic, Donny van de Beek, and Paul Pogba as their options in midfield.

Scott McTominay has only just returned to training following surgery and so isn’t expected to start.

It could even be argued that Solskjaer has avoided using Van de Beek in midfield, meaning a partnership of Matic and Pogba may start.

The pair complement each other on paper in the sense that the former can do the dirty work while the latter keeps things ticking in midfield.

However, Matic’s lack of mobility could be exposed while Pogba’s not exactly known for his defending.

Nonetheless, a win vs Newcastle is still expected and fans are hoping Ronaldo can make his second debut in style.