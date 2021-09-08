Jesse Lingard: Manchester United fans react to rejected contract extension news

Manchester United fans were far from pleased after news emerged that Jesse Lingard reportedly rejected a new contract offer.

According to the BBC, Lingard has concerns over his playing time after the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lingard performed brilliantly in the international break, scoring twice for England against Andorra in the World Cup Qualifiers.

The 28-year-old has a year left on his current deal and has gathered interest from clubs in and around the Premier League.

mans really stayed at united for a signed ronaldo shirt — David🌬🌊 (@UtdDc12) September 7, 2021

WHAT???? 😂😂😂😂😂 This guy, take a look around Jesse. — ManUnitedMedia (@ManUnitedMedia) September 7, 2021

This guy doesn't know what he wants. — ً (@utdrobbo) September 7, 2021

Man thinks he's prime Pele ffs — 𝓛𝓪𝓡𝓾𝓼𝓼𝓸 👑 (@initiation__xo) September 7, 2021

So after Donny's agent's interview, suddenly everyone piping up?

Whatever happened to playing you way into the team.. — UtdDefence🛑🔰 (@UtdDefence) September 7, 2021

Lingard joined West Ham United on loan last January for half the season.

He lit up the London Stadium, scoring nine goals and registering four assists in the 16 games played.

His contributions were a significant factor in West Ham qualifying for the Europa League.

David Moyes was particularly keen on signing Lingard permanently, but United did not budge from their proposed £30 million price tag.

From a footballing perspective, it makes sense for United to move Lingard on.

West Ham’s counter-attacking style of play suits the 28-year-old, who thrives with space behind the defence.

At United, he has struggled to perform against teams who often deploy a low block.

Moreover, the Red Devils are stacked in the attacking positions.

The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, and Amad Diallo, coupled with the emergence of Mason Greenwood, make it extremely difficult for Lingard to break into Man United’s first team.

However, the Red Devils are adamant about keeping their man, with Solskjaer opting to go with a strong squad capable of contesting in all the competitions.

Over the next few weeks, it will be interesting to see what role Lingard plays in this United side.