Manchester United fans receive first training message from Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo reacted to his first training session by posting an image of himself with a caption on his social media page.

After a busy end to the transfer window for both the player and the club, it was a surprise to many to see a club legend return for one final battle in the bid to bring back trophies at Ole Trafford.

Arriving after a sensational spell with Juventus, it’s now time for the player to get back into training with the United first team after 12 years away from the club.

Yesterday, Ronaldo surprised fans as he returned early to Carrington after his five-day isolation to train with the team after being released from international duty.

The reasons for the release weren’t injury specific, he returned to Manchester early because he had a suspension meaning he couldn’t play for his international team.

He also wasn’t given consent to train straight away from the Premier League meaning he had to isolate himself despite being with his international team.

After a difficult first training session, Ronaldo was seen training and using the equipment as reported by The Peoples Person.

The fan-favourite Portuguese striker went over to Instagram and posted an image of himself with the caption “Good Vibes @ManUtd”

The 35-year-old seemed to enjoy himself with this latest Instagram post and appears eager to crack on to more training sessions this week.

Ronaldo also got to meet his new teammates, with fellow countryman Diogo Dalot having a positive reaction to seeing the sensational striker train at the club.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping to use him for the upcoming fixture against Newcastle United where he famously scored a hat-trick against them during his first spell at the club.

United fans will be eagerly waiting over the next couple of days to see if Ronaldo will post more training images to excite his second return to the league.