Manchester United must pull out all the stops to land Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland kept up his incredible goalscoring record with yet another hat-trick last night as Norway routed Gibraltar 5-1 in World Cup qualifying Group G.

At just 21 years of age, the dynamic goal machine is already in the rare habit of making the absolutely extraordinary seem completely normal.

Haaland is widely regarded as the most exciting young talent in European football, along with PSG and France superstar Kylian Mbappe.

And the stage looks set for these two wonderkids to dominate the coming generation in the same all-consuming manner that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi did before them.

Although stats alone don’t paint a full picture of Haaland’s talents, they certainly make for eye-opening reading.

The Norwegian already has six goals from five appearances with Borussia Dortmund this season. Furthermore, by contributing an impressive three assists, he has shown signs of improving his all-round game.

However, looking back over his time in the Bundesliga, his current goal-a-game ratio is far from a blip.

Incredibly, since the start of the 20/21 season, the prodigious powerhouse has grabbed a stunning 47 goals in just 46 games. He’s also chipped in with an impressive 12 assists.

Haaland’s otherworldly ability to churn out goals at such a staggering rate ensures that his club future will be one of the main talking points of the coming season.

Multiple reports have claimed that a release clause of around €75m comes into effect next summer. It’s a bargain price for almost guaranteed goals that looks set to drag all of Europe’s top clubs into the auction for his services.

For their part, Manchester United were linked with Haaland while he was pulling up trees for RB Salzburg and seem sure to throw their hat into the ring for him next summer.

Reds’ coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer worked with the young hotshot at Molde and is known to have a strong relationship with his former charge.

United fans will be hoping that their club can use that bond – and every other means at their disposal – to ensure that Project-Haaland succeeds at the second time of asking. He’s simply too good to miss out on without a fight.

The Dortmund ace is the kind of talent that comes along all-too-rarely. In a game of unknowns, variables, and leaps into the unknown, he’s as close as it gets to a sure thing. A guarantee of goals.

United need to ensure that, when the time comes, they’re at the front of the queue for an established World-beater who is only just getting started.