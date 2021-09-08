Manchester United release Cristiano Ronaldo training footage from Carrington

Cristiano Ronaldo back in a Manchester United training kit at Carrington. Soak it up people because you’re not dreaming.

On Tuesday, Man United fans got what they were waiting for when the club officially released pictures of Ronaldo meeting up with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Carrington before he took part in a full training session with his new teammates.

It was a sight to behold. Ronaldo, 12 years on from when he left, back at the club where his legacy as the greatest player of all time began. Still have to rub my eyes really, not sure how long it will be before that feeling disappears.

Seeing a beaming Donny van de Beek was also enough to put an even bigger smile on my face because after his recent interview, I want him to succeed at United even more. He came across so well and all fans are willing Solskjaer to give the Dutchman the chance he richly deserves, which I am sure he will get in September.

But back to Ronaldo. We’ve only got a few days to wait now until we see Ronaldo in a United shirt walking out at Old Trafford against Newcastle and if you thought the cheers for Raphael Varane were loud, wait until you hear 75,000 United fans singing Viva Ronaldo at the same time.

Whatever happens this season, just having Ronaldo back in a United shirt means it is going to be one hell of an exciting ride and I can’t wait for it to get started this weekend.