Manchester United Women: Eight players called up for international duty

A number of Manchester United Women’s players have been called up to play for the Lionesses in the Fifa World cup Qualifiers.

The Reds number goalkeeper, Mary Earps has been selected in the 25 player squad that is set to face North Macedonia and Luxembourg. Earps shared the announcement on social media with a simple comment – “Thankful.”

The keeper has been left out of the squad for the past few training camps so will be grateful to be returning to play for her country.

Fellow United players Lucy Staniforth and Ella Toone have also been called up along with club captain Katie Zelem.

Ella Toone was also in the Great Britain squad that went to the Tokyo Olympics back in July and has impressed in recent England camps.

Zelem has been called up previously but had to pull out due to contracting Covid 19. Former United players Alex Greenwood and Ebony Salmon also join the squad.

The lionesses led by coach, Sarina Wiegman will face North Macedonia first on September 17th. Four days later they will face Luxembourg away on the Tuesday 21st September.

These four reds all featured in United’s opening game in the WSL against Reading, which they won 2-0.

Meanwhile, Vilde Boe Risa and Maria Thorisdottir were called up for Norway whilst Ivana Fuso and On Batlle were called up for Brazil and Spain respectively.