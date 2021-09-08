Mason Greenwood named Manchester United’s Player of the Month for August

Mason Greenwood has been named Manchester United’s August Player of the Month after a sensational start to his Premier League campaign.

Greenwood scored in all three of Man United’s games including the all important match winner in the 1-0 victory against Wolves at the Molineux.

🚨 OFFICIAL: Mason Greenwood is Manchester United's Player of the Month for August. #mufc #mujournal pic.twitter.com/bjUSoY4t4Q — United Journal (@theutdjournal) September 7, 2021

He might only be 19 but Greenwood is an absolute sensation isn’t he? There aren’t many better natural finishers who have come through Man Untied’s academy and the best thing is that he’s only just getting started.

Imagine how good Greenwood can be this season after learning from Cristiano Ronaldo? He’s already learned from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Edinson Cavani, now he’s going to learn from the greatest goalscorer football has ever seen. If he’s this good beforehand, how good could he be after?

I can't wait to see what Mason Greenwood does this year learning from the greatest goalscorer there's ever been. pic.twitter.com/PnZgWHiauZ — United Peoples TV (@UnitedPeoplesTV) September 7, 2021

Sometimes players are hyped up when they are young, overhyped so much that they fail to meet the huge expectations placed upon their young shoulders but with Greenwood it feels different. It feels like he wants that pressure, that he uses it as fuel to make him better – much like Ronaldo has done throughout his entire career.

We really do have a starboy on our hands in Greenwood and if the start of this season is anything to go by, and this richly deserved Player of the Month award, then we’re in for an absolute belter watching the growth of Mason. Sit back and enjoy it.