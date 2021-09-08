Paul Pogba has his say on Manchester United target Aurélien Tchouaméni

Manchester United midfield star Paul Pogba has given his say on rumoured target Aurélien Tchouaméni.

In recent months, it is clear that the next transfer target under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans is to fill that midfield with more quality options both centrally and defensively.

Targets such as Declan Rice and Ruben Neves have been floated around as the most likely to make a transfer to Man United, however, some have gone under the radar.

Tchouameni who is a midfielder for Ligue 1 team Monaco is one of the next players to have a link to Manchester.

According to transfermarkt, the 21-year-old prefers the defensive midfielder role- a key position Solskjaer is looking to fill.

He can also play in the central midfield position which suits Solskjaer’s preference for a versatile player.

The French midfielder also has some goalscoring threat to him having scored twice and assisted five times during his 68 appearances in the leagues.

Recently, he has achieved his first call-up to the international side and has spent a lot of time with Pogba.

According to MadeInFoot, Pogba spoke to the media about his experience with Tchouameni and revealed his excitement for the upcoming star.

“Very very good. He’s not a boy, he’s a man.

“Pleasure to play next to him. He brings a lot of energy. A lot of energy, extraordinary technical and physical quality.

“We wish him to play lots of matches. and that I am always at his side.”

United fans will be grateful to hear what Pogba thinks about the player considering his commitments to the club

Many will be hoping that Pogba will help the club in securing their midfield target, especially with the French connection.

The transfer window will open again in January meaning there is a couple of months for the player to help convince Tchouameni to make the switch.