Paul Pogba impresses on international duty with France

Paul Pogba carried his red-hot form into the international break as he helped France overcome Finland 2-0.

Two goals from Antoine Griezmann helped the home side end a five-match winless run that included five back-to-back draws.

France sit comfortably atop of their World Cup qualification group, having amassed 12 points from their first six games.

90 Min gave Pogba a seven out of ten for his performance, and had this to say:

“Became key as France began to dominate in the first half, seeing a shot flash narrowly wide. Some excellent footwork after the break, ripe for a highlights package.

“Excellent clipped pass to play Benzema in, but the striker was denied. Escaped a late penalty shout after bringing down Pukki.”

Pogba registered 142 touches, 41 more than anyone on the pitch and almost double Finland’s most involved player (76).

Aside from that he completed 94% of his passes, created one chance, and recorded three interceptions.

The 28-year-old played alongside Adrien Rabiot in Les Bleus’ engine room and managed to control the game, allowing Griezmann, Anthony Martial, and Karim Benzema to cause the Finland defence a host of troubles.

Pogba was left hugely frustrated after France’s lacklustre start to this international break following draws with Bosnia and Herzegovina and Ukraine.

“We have to show some pride as well and not accept it all, pardon the language, but it p***** me off to not be winning. I haven’t won with the French team in a while, and it’s something that I’ve missed.

“I think that’s the case with everyone, with all of the players, we want to show a reaction.”