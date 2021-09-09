Cristiano Ronaldo back on Old Trafford pitch ahead of Newcastle debut

Cristiano Ronaldo has been pictured back on the Old Trafford pitch ahead of his expected second Manchester United debut against Newcastle United this weekend.

Followed by a camera, it looks like Ronaldo was being interviewed by Wes Brown who of course sent in the cross to Ronaldo back in the 2008 UEFA Champions League final that Ronaldo headed in to give Man United a 1-0 lead. That’s a nice touch by United, I’ll give them that.

Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford 👀 pic.twitter.com/cQmDrmRtzT — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) September 9, 2021

Judging by the sunshine, this interview was done yesterday so I’m sure we can expect it to be released either today or tomorrow as part of the build-up to Newcastle on Saturday.

It gives you all sorts of feels seeing Ronaldo back on the pitch at Old Trafford. I was only 14 when he joined back in 2003 and got to enjoy my teenage years with Ronaldo leading our attack alongside Wayne Rooney, Dimitar Berbatov and Carlos Te*** over the years. What a privilege. But now, I’m about to see Ronaldo back at the club where his career truly began and I’m excited for the privilege of that.

I’ve been able to see Lionel Messi play in the flesh against United and back in my teenage years I got to see Ronaldo play for United but now I’ll be able to watch the greatest player of all time lead the line with (genuinely) my favourite ever United player as manager. Imagine we do win the Premier League or Champions League with those, just imagine.

Bring on Saturday now. There is always a buzz when football returns after the international break but there is an extra buzz around this one thanks to Ronaldo. 3pm Saturday can’t come quickly enough.