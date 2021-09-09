Cristiano Ronaldo makes his intentions at Manchester United clear in exciting interview

Cristiano Ronaldo has said he’s not come back to Manchester United for a vacation.

In an exclusive interview with former teammate Wes Brown for the club, Ronaldo said “I’m home. I’m not here for a vacation.”

The Portuguese international made his intentions clear, “As I told you, before was good, winning important things and I wore the shirt before many years ago, but I am here to win again.”

With a look of determination he adds, “This is why I am here.”

“I am capable, me and my team-mates. I am ready to go.”

He also mentioned the supporters, saying: “It is a good chance for me, for the supporters, for the club, to get one step ahead.”

The striker has signed a two year contract with an option to extend for a further year but says, “I am ready and I think I will be a huge thing in the next three or four years.”

Stepping out from the tunnel there is a nostalgic look in his eye but fans will be pleased to know he’s not just here for a trip down memory lane.

He intends to pick up where he left off back in 2009.

He recently won the Golden boot in the Euro 2020 campaign and finished as top scorer in Serie A so the 36 year old shows no signs of slowing down just yet.