Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United release epic video to tease fans

Manchester United have teased fans further in their latest video on Twitter, with Cristiano Ronaldo emerging from the tunnel onto the pitch on Old Trafford.

Supporters have had to wait for what has felt like a rather long time for the sensational Portuguese’s second debut.

Ronaldo’s return has fans excited for a Premier League fixture in a way that they haven’t been for a long time.

United will take on Newcastle United and tickets are selling for ludicrous prices as sellers know many will want to see the former Real Madrid man back at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given little away in terms of whether or not Ronaldo will actually start the match but it is something many expect.

Ronaldo will likely lead the line for Manchester United and as he showed at Juventus last season, he’s still got a lot left in his tank.

He may not have won the title last season, with the Italian giants just about scraping fourth place after Andrea Pirlo’s horror campaign.

However, Ronaldo managed to win the golden boot with a mighty 29 goals, becoming the first player to win the personal accolade in the Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A.

Solskjaer will certainly rely on his former teammate to supply the firepower, though he certainly has plenty of options to choose from.

United have the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Edinson Cavani, Mason Greenwood, and Jadon Sancho to call upon should Ronaldo’s goals suddenly dry up.

It’s definitely an exciting time to be a fan and the pressure is on Solskjaer to deliver some type of silverware this season.