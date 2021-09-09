Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United star ready for new challenge as Newcastle United loom

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has sent fans a message ahead of his potential second debut vs Newcastle United.

The Portuguese goalscorer made a dramatic return to Old Trafford late in the summer transfer window.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pounced on the opportunity to sign Ronaldo once it was made clear Juventus were up for selling.

Manchester City were said to be equally keen on the former Real Madrid man but he was never going to go anywhere but to the red side of Manchester.

Ronaldo has been with the United squad for a few days now, taking part in training sessions and so is expected to play some role in the clash against Newcastle.

The assumption is Ronaldo will be used as a striker but he has a history of playing on the flanks as well.

This means his rivals for the positions are Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Mason Greenwood, and Jadon Sancho.

It’s safe to say this group of attacking players are one of the most exciting at Manchester United since Sir Alex Ferguson‘s retirement.

Solskjaer may or may not win the title but scoring plenty of goals is the absolute minimum given the firepower in his squad.

Some have claimed Ronaldo will hamper some of the youngster’s paths into the first team but many United players have already spoken about their excitement to have him in the team.

One such example is Anthony Elanga, who fans are desperate to see more of in the future and who will likely make a few appearances over the course of the season.