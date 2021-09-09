Eduardo Camavinga: Manchester United fans told why Real Madrid star didn’t join

Manchester United fans have been told by Real Madrid new boy Eduardo Camavinga why he didn’t make the switch to Old Trafford instead.

The talented Frenchman was said to be on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s wishlist as the manager looked to improve his options in midfield.

United currently have Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Fred, and Scott McTominay as the players in their engine room.

Solskjaer also has Donny van de Beek and Bruno Fernandes but has rarely ever used either player in the double pivot.

Fans were hoping to see a fresh face in midfield this summer but unfortunately had to settle with Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane, and Jadon Sancho‘s arrivals instead.

According to Manchester Evening News, Camavinga said: “Honestly, the first factor is not money, it is the pleasure of fulfilling a dream I had since I was little.

“When I found out that I could sign for Madrid, I didn’t think about it.

“The first factor for me was the pleasure of fulfilling the dream of playing for Real Madrid, playing with footballers who are going to teach me a lot.”

It’s clear to see why Manchester United never truly chased Camavinga’s signature and instead only observed his situation from a distance.

It adds to the report from Manchester Evening News that claimed the club’s recruitment staff didn’t feel there was an attainable midfielder on the market that matched their needs.

After all, Declan Rice was deemed too expensive and Wolves’ Ruben Neves was perhaps too far down the wishlist to cave in and buy.

Nonetheless, United were never going to win the race for Camavinga it seems and it will be interesting to see if they will regret their decision to not invest in the engine room.