Erling Haaland: Real Madrid are favourites to sign the Norwegian striker next season

Manchester United have received a significant blow in signing Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

According to Spanish outlet Diario Madridista, Real Madrid have a verbal pact with the German club to ‘close the transfer’ next summer.

Although nothing is advanced, Los Blancos remain front runners to secure the services of the Norwegian striker due to the excellent relationship between the two clubs.

Haaland is reportedly interested in playing for Madrid, which is another reason why the deal seems likely.

The only hurdle is Mino Raiola. The super-agent is understood to regularly ask for massive amounts of commission on the sale of his clients.

The relation between him and Madrid is not particularly great either. The article states:

‘Relations between the Italian and the Madrid club have always been complicated.

‘The Madrid leadership would rather have to avoid sitting down to negotiate with him, so they would look for an intermediary or, directly, they would be in favour of speaking with their [Haaland’s] father.”

The other clubs interested include Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and Manchester United.

Chelsea were heavily linked to the 20 year old but were unwilling to pay his enormous price and decided to buy Romelu Lukaku instead.

Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been a keen admirer of Haaland and coached him during his time at Molde FC.

United were close to signing him in January 2020 before he was eventually snapped up by Dortmund.

The Norwegian has established himself as one of the most prolific goalscorers in the past two seasons.

Haaland netted 63 times in 64 appearances across all competitions for the Bundesliga giants.

The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo and the growing emergence of Mason Greenwood means that the Red Devils are not in dire need of a striker.

It will be fascinating to see how this transfer pans out.