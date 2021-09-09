Manchester United plot swoop for Marseille star Boubacar Kamara

Manchester United are exploring fall-back options in case they fail to land prime midfield target, Declan Rice.

Despite being linked with the likes of Eduardo Camavinga, Ruben Neves, and Rice himself over the past few months, United ultimately failed to invest in the problem position.

Rice was a virtual ever-present among the club’s supposed targets, although West Ham’s reputed £100m valuation appeared to price the player out of a move.

Although United are said to retain an interest in the England ace, Sport Witness have today covered a Spanish report suggesting a possible alternative has emerged in Marseille’s Boubacar Kamara.

Kamara is a highly rated enforcer who can also deputise at centre-back. He’s represented France 9 times at U-21 level and made his Marseille debut at the tender age of 16.

Despite his youthfulness, the midfielder has already made an impressive 144 appearances for Marseille across all competitions.

The talented youngster is said to have appeared on United’s radar after impressing in Ligue 1 and has now entered the final 12 months of his current deal.

Therefore, the emerging 21-year-old will be free to speak to interested parties in January, with Arsenal and Sevilla also likely to compete for his signature.

The Old Trafford club is said to be in the market for a player who can ‘rejuvenate’ the midfield with the Frenchman a ‘more than interesting talent’.

Such is United’s lack of options in defensive midfield that fans would probably welcome a punt on an up-and-coming talent.

Of the club’s current crop, only an ageing Nemanja Matic could truly claim to be a pure No 6 – and his lack of mobility is increasingly seen as a cause for concern.

While the club did well to land Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho, and Cristiano Ronaldo, it’s arguable that the lack of quality midfield options could undermine the impact of those signings.

Bringing in quality reinforcements has gone from being a preference to a necessity, so fans will be eagerly awaiting positive developments over the next couple of months.