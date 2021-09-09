Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, and Donny van de Beek all feature in Manchester United training

Manchester United fans will be delighted to see the training pictures coming out showing the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, and Donny van de Beek in good form.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s men take on Newcastle United on the 11th of September and will be looking to continue climbing up the table.

Many feel United are in a good position to challenge for the title following a summer of investment that saw them bring in many superstars in Sancho, Ronaldo, and Raphael Varane.

Others argue the lack of an investment in the midfield will likely come back to haunt Solskjaer, who has previously relied on Scott McTominay and Fred as the double pivot.

Nonetheless, the Red Devils seem to be training hard and are clearly happy with the legendary Norwegian’s sessions as evidenced by the pictures below.

More Ronaldo training pictures, you say? 😄 pic.twitter.com/8Gg6oa5tdl — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) September 9, 2021

Ronaldo will have had a couple of training sessions under his belt by the time the Newcastle game comes around so there are expectations he will play some role.

Manchester United fans hope he will start the match but it will be interesting to see what Solskjaer decides.

Ronaldo’s return will likely not be as a winger either, with many feeling he’s more suited to playing as a striker as he has done in the latter part of his career.

Anything short of three points will be deemed a disaster by fans who have had their expectations risen this season.