Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United fans smiling

Pictures have finally dropped of Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo ‘signing’ his contract and it’s safe to say fans are loving it.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as with all signings, was obviously present for the moment and there’s no doubting his happiness either.

The legendary Norwegian jumped at the opportunity to sign Ronaldo this summer after it emerged he was looking for a new challenge.

Juventus were open to selling too and Manchester City even looked close to securing the sensational Portuguese’s signature at one point.

Luckily United fans never had to live through that nightmare and instead they get to see pictures like the ones below.

Here's to the next 4 years 🍻 pic.twitter.com/mt7Bnn2Rho — United Peoples TV (@UnitedPeoplesTV) September 9, 2021

Ronaldo will undoubtedly bring firepower to a squad that already includes the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, and Edinson Cavani.

Goals are not expected to be an issue this season, though some fans are concerned by Solskjaer’s options in midfield and the supply lines to the aforementioned exciting forwards.

Scott McTominay and Fred have often been the preferred partnership in midfield and the pair did struggle at times last season.

Paul Pogba is no longer expected to feature from the left-wing as the are plenty of options in that position now.

Donny van de Beek is also expecting more minutes this season and it’s far likely he’ll get them in midfield rather than demoting Bruno.