Wayne Rooney: Manchester United are ready for title challenge with Cristiano Ronaldo

Wayne Rooney believes Manchester United will finally challenge for the title after securing the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo.

United haven’t mounted a serious title challenge since winning the title in 2013 under the tutelage of Sir Alex Ferguson.

In the eight seasons since, the club have finished second on two occasions, finishing 19 points behind Manchester City in 17/18 and 12 points behind them in 20/21.

Asked about the impact Ronaldo will have Rooney had the following to say:

‘An enormous one. He’s one of the best players in the world.

“We saw, in the game against Ireland, what he does. Last couple of minutes, he scores a couple of goals, great headers, so he can have a massive impact on the Premier League.

“I think United are finally ready to go and challenge for the title, and I really feel they have to, this year.

“So, Cristiano’s going to be a very big player, I think he’s going to have big moments in the season and I’m sure he’ll score a lot of goals.”

Ronaldo returned to United training on Tuesday for the first time in 12 years, linking up with his new teammates after leaving international duty early.

Ronaldo returned to Manchester after being suspended for Portugal’s World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan but then had to complete a five-day quarantine to train with his new side

This means he could make his second debut against Newcastle this Saturday in a 3PM kick off at Old Trafford.

With United’s trophy drought extending to four years, can a man who’s won a trophy in each of the last 11 seasons finally secure that coveted Premier League crown the United fans have been waiting for?