Dimitar Berbatov shares thoughts on Cristiano Ronaldo’s best position

Ex-United star Dimitar Berbatov has spoken about Cristiano Ronaldo’s best position for United.

There has been much debate about where manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will play the striker; on the wing like his previous stint at the club or leading the line like in recent years for Juventus and Portugal.

He is set to make his second debut at the club on Saturday 11th against Newcastle United.

Former United striker Berbatov believes Solskjaer should play him as a number nine as that is where he should be most effective.

Speaking to the mirror he said, “I think because Ronaldo is 36 now he is not as fast as before.”

He continued, “I remember when Ryan Giggs was going into the late 30s and he wasn’t playing left-wing anymore, so he was adjusting his game and his position.”

“In the case of Ronaldo, I think the centre-forward position is best for him at this very moment because he is good at finishing the attack; left foot, right foot, heading the ball.”

He made reference to United’s strong attacking options. “When you have Sancho, Rashford, Greenwood, Martial around you – all players who like to come from the outside and cut inside or make crosses – I think he will benefit from having the young players running around him and just supplying him to score.”

However, Paolo Di Canio disagrees. “I still see him starting on the left,” he told Gazzetta dello Sport’s In The Box podcast, via the same Mirror article.

‘But United have other players in the same position, including Sancho, who was paid €85 million, but has been struggling to settle in so far.’

It seems more likely that Berbatov is right and that Ronaldo will play as a striker, although depending on match circumstances he could, of course, adapt to playing anywhere along the front line if needed.