Man United Predicted XI vs Newcastle United: Cristiano Ronaldo to start

All eyes will be on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United team sheet tomorrow to see if Cristiano Ronaldo will be thrown straight into the starting XI.

Ronaldo has been training with his teammates since Tuesday and will be champing at the bit to walk out onto the pitch in that famous number 7 shirt.

We think Solskjaer will start him. There will be so much pressure from the fans, the player himself and, probably the board and sponsors. This might be a little hard on Edinson Cavani, but he would almost certainly get 30 minutes on the pitch as Ronaldo is eased in.

The defence is likely to be unchanged from the team that beat Wolves 1-0 last time out, with David de Gea in goal, Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane at centre back and Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka at full back.

The midfield selection is the most difficult to predict. Scott McTominay is back in training but reports say that it is too soon for him to make a return, although Solskjaer has rushed him back before so he could surprise us again.

Reports claim that Fred might be ruled out due to Brazil’s exercising of the five-day international rest rule.

This leaves Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba and Donny van de Beek as the main midfield options.

Pogba has been in fine form playing wide left attacking midfield recently but with Bruno Fernandes a given at number 10 and Mason Greenwood also on fire, the question is will Solskjaer choose Donny van de Beek in midfield and put Pogba wide left, or will he tuck Pogba back into that quarterback role alongside Matic and play Jadon Sancho, assuming he is fit, wide left?

It seems more likely that the manager will opt for the latter. He has shown little trust in Van de Beek so to start him for a Premier League game with so few minutes under his belt would be out of character.

Sancho has not hit the ground running at United yet but if he is fit, the boss would probably expect that having Ronaldo as a target could be the ideal inspiration for the England man to find his groove.

With Marcus Rashford still out, other options include Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard, who both scored for their countries during the international break.

A four four two with both Cavani and Ronaldo up front is also a possibility, but this would mean pushing Fernandes back into central midfield, or leaving him out altogether, which Solskjaer is highly unlikely to do.

With all that in mind, then, this is our predicted line-up for tomorrow’s game: