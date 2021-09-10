Manchester United target Jude Bellingham will not be sold next summer



Borussia Dortmund will not sell Manchester United target Jude Bellingham next summer as the club look to secure his long term future.

A year ago, it felt as if Bellingham was on his way to Man United. He visited the training grounds and was seen having a tour with Sir Alex Ferguson.

However, not long after, the German club signed him and it was reported that he felt it was better to develop his football in a different country.

Bellingham was also reportedly impressed with Dortmund’s track record with hot young prospects such as Erling Haaland and previously, Jadon Sancho.

Ever since he made his debut for England at 17 years of age, around 4 months after his move from Birmingham City, many top clubs have been linked with Bellingham.

Clubs such as Liverpool and Manchester City have been linked with the player with United still in the mix as well.

But according to 90min, the Bundesliga giants don’t want Bellingham to leave next summer.

Erling Haaland is widely expected to be sold as his £64 million release clause kicks in. He is also on the radar of United and other Premier League clubs.

However, it seems that the main priority next summer will be the midfield and it could mean that the Red Devils will have to do more serious negotiating with Dortmund if they want to acquire their target.

The outlet later goes on to explain that the player will not agitate for a move either and is fully focussed on settling down and trying to make it into the upcoming 2022 World Cup squad.

Dortmund are hoping they can build their squad around the midfielder and Youssoufa Moukoko, who is another talented prospect, after recent managerial changes.

The news leaves United still struggling to get their hands on their preferred midfield targets, with West Ham’s Declan Rice also having remained untouchable for a couple of years.