Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Cristiano Ronaldo will play for Man United vs Newcastle United tomorrow

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Cristiano Ronaldo will start for Manchester United in tomorrow’s home Premier League tie against Newcastle United.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the tie, the manager confirmed that his new signing had performed well in training during the week and that he was match fit and ready to resume his United career after a break of 12 years.

‘Everyone’s very happy to have him back. He can speak for himself but he seems very happy to be back as well.’

When asked if he would start the game, Solskjaer said:

‘well he’s been having a good pre-season with Juventus, he’s played for his national team, he’s had a good week here with us as well.

‘He’ll definitely be on the pitch at some point, that’s for sure.’

‘Just the way he’s conducted himself this week as well.

‘He’s come in and of course we know what he’s achieved in his career, but he’s coming here to achieve more, and he’s coming here to put demands …

‘That’s what he does, he’s lived his life with the discipline of a top, top professional. Ever since he first came here, I remember he was the first one who did the prep really well, like he was there every day 45 minutes before training.

‘Bringing Raphael in as well, he’s come in with a winner’s mentality, with an unbelievable focus, and then Cristiano comes in as well.

‘There’s no place to hide when you’ve got winners like them. You can’t go into training and give 95% and not be focussed.’

‘He’s always had this determination to be the best, he still has.’

‘Ryan Giggs played till he was 40 odd, I wouldn’t be surprised if Cristiano didn’t do the same.’

On team news, Solskjaer confirmed that Fred may be ineligible because of Brazil’s decision on international selection.

‘Dean [Henderson] has not got the tiredness anymore, that’s very positive. Scott [McTominay] has recovered very quickly from the op but he’s probably not gonna play.

‘Jadon [Sancho] is determined to play, he’s trained the last couple of days, he’s available.’