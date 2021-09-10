Victor Lindelof voices his opinion on referees while on international duty

Manchester United centre-back Victor Lindelof has voiced his anger over the decision of a referee while on international duty.

After the European Championships, Lindelof has become a central figure for his international team Sweden, being named captain after the retirement of Andreas Granqvist.

So far this season, the Swedish captain has only featured for Man United in the opening two games of the season, Leeds United and Southampton with new signing Raphael Varane taking his place for the Wolves game.

According to Sports Witness, Lindelof couldn’t hide how upset he was with the international fixture vs. Greece when speaking to the media after the defeat.

The 27 -year-old had a few words to say about the referee who was Sergei Karasev, a Russian official.

The Greek side was accused of wasting too much time towards the closing stages of the match and the Russian official was asked to add more additional time but instead, Lindelof received a yellow card.

“I also think that there should have been more additional time,” he said after the game.

“I tried to talk to the referee, but he was very difficult to communicate with. He could not answer, he gave me a yellow card instead. If you judge international matches, you must be able to communicate in English.”

“Yes, he gave me a yellow card because I asked why there were no more minutes. I don’t think he understood what I said.”

“Of course I was a little annoyed.”

The comments may find the United man in hot water with FIFA officials, who do not look kindly on public criticism of their referees.

Lindelof is likely to return to the United bench for tomorrow’s match against Newcastle United.

