Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United star torments Newcastle United

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo was absolutely stunning in his second debut for the club in the clash vs Newcastle United.

The world-class forward simply refused to slowly introduce himself back to the Premier League and instead did it with a bang.

Ronaldo grabbed two goals for United vs Newcastle in the 4-1 victory at Old Trafford and both his efforts were crucial to the result.

The former Real Madrid man scored the opener and the second goal for his side, twice giving them the lead in what was an important match.

Ronaldo getting on the scoresheet was almost inevitable but that didn’t stop fans from celebrating wildly on both occasions.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s game by numbers vs. Newcastle United: 87% pass accuracy

8 touches inside the box

6 shots [5 inside the box]

2 goals

1.4 xG Inevitable. 🇵🇹🇵🇹🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/5bDDYzjwdS — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) September 11, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo’s game by numbers vs. Newcastle: 62 touches

17 final third passes completed

8 touches in opp. box

6 shots

4 penalty area entries

2 ball recoveries

2 shots on target

2 goals

1 chance created He’s back. 👋 pic.twitter.com/rt3PTxphfi — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 11, 2021

Manchester United will need Ronaldo in tiptop shape if they are to challenge for the title this season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted the current crop of players are capable of anything and fans feel going the distance for most of the season is the minimum.

Winning the league is never a guarantee but supporters feel the squad is good enough to at least challenge, while also getting their hands on some silverware elsewhere in a cup competition.

Solskjaer has undeniably put together a sensational team, despite the complaints about the weaknesses in midfield, and so he will know the pressure is on.

With Ronaldo now on board and scoring, the legendary Norwegian probably feels relieved more than anything.