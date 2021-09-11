Cristiano Ronaldo posts emotional message on Instagram after two goal debut

Fresh after notching two goals on his second Manchester United debut, Cristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram to share his thoughts.

The Portuguese international scored the first and second goals in United’s 4-1 win over Newcastle at Old Trafford, sealing a perfect return to his former stomping ground.

Further goals from fellow Portuguese star Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard sealed a flattering win for The Red Devils and saw them climb to the top of the table.

Post-match, CR7 spoke to Sky Sports and hailed the Old Trafford crowd and spoke of his pride at returning to the club.

"I belong to Manchester United." ♥️ Cristiano Ronaldo reflects on a "special" second debut for #MUFC that saw him score twice against Newcastle. pic.twitter.com/iCuKZTmMl6 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 11, 2021

Carrying on this sentiment on social media, Ronaldo posted this to his 341 million followers:

‘My return to Old Trafford was just a brief reminder of why this stadium is known as the Theater of Dreams. For me, it has always been a magical place where you can achieve everything you set your mind into.

‘Along with all my teammates and with the amazing support that we always get from the stands, we face the road ahead with confidence and optimism that we’ll all be celebrating together in the end.

‘Proud to be back at Man. United and playing in the Premier League once again, but above all, happy to help the team!

Let’s go, Devils!’

It took the 36-year-old just 47 minutes to find the back of the net on his second United debut, the second fastest debut goal of his career after scoring in the 35th minute of his Real Madrid debut.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer waxed lyrical about his new number seven post match, saying:

“He does what he does. Cristiano lifts everyone, gets everyone so focused when he’s around the place, he puts demands on himself which puts demands on his teammates and demands on us, and that’s why he’s done so much in his career, he’s been so disciplined.”

“He’s evolved, he’s a developed as a player, he’s a different type of player to when he left but he’s still a ruthless and clinical goalscorer, and he smells the big moments. He scents when there’s a goal.”

“The atmosphere around the club has been electric, the supporters have really enjoyed the last 10 days or so since he signed and there are loads of expectations on the team today and he’s delivered.”