Cristiano Ronaldo: Sir Alex Ferguson reacts to Manchester United second debut goal

Manchester United fans will absolutely love Sir Alex Ferguson‘s reaction to Cristiano Ronaldo’s second debut goal at Old Trafford.

The legendary Scotsman watched on proudly from the stands as his former player netted a crucial opening goal vs Newcastle United.

Ronaldo was handed a start by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and it’s clear to see where he will be used in the long term.

The sensational Portuguese led the line for United with Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, and Jadon Sancho all providing support.

Solskjaer has spent plenty of time praising Ronaldo and it’s obvious to see the player will play a key part across the rest of the season.

Cristiano Ronaldo scoring goals for Manchester United. Sir Alex Ferguson smiling to see his boy shining. What a day this is. pic.twitter.com/5vXWA3KNMw — Devils of United 🔰 (@DevilsOfUnited) September 11, 2021

Ronaldo’s Mum behind me after him scoring, my heart cannot cope ❤️🇾🇪 pic.twitter.com/klzl3Ysafm — Ambo (@Ambo_91) September 11, 2021

Ronaldo’s versatility could still see him pop up on the wings but for now, fans are happy to see him play wherever, as long as he brings in goals.

Solskjaer likes to have his forwards play in a fluid manner so it shouldn’t surprise fans to see the front four alternate positions even during matches.

Manchester United struggled to break down a stubborn Newcastle side in the first half so flexibility and fluidity would certainly help in churning out wins against such teams.

Old Trafford was rocking in anticipation of Ronaldo’s second debut and his name was never not being chanted by any of the home side’s stands.

Many have questioned whether former Real Madrid man has anything left to give in one of the toughest leagues in the world, and it’s clear to see he’s got plenty left in the tank.