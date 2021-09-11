Home » Cristiano Ronaldo’s second Man United debut earns massive praise

Cristiano Ronaldo’s second Man United debut earns massive praise

by Red Billy
Cristiano Ronaldo made his second debut for Manchester United today as the Red Devils overcame Newcastle United 4-1.

The Portuguese legend’s first debut for United was memorable but arguably the second was even better.

Ronaldo scored twice and was easily United’s best player.

Social media lit up after the game with tributes for the amazing player.

Comments included:

‘It was not a dream..’

‘The greatest player the Premier League has ever seen is back with a bang at 36.’

‘Do I speak for all football fans with a brain when I say that Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest football player of all time?’

‘I’m an honest Messi fan but i have to agree that Ronaldo scoring two goals on his debut unlike my idol has shown me the light. Ronaldo is the greatest of all time.’

‘Two goals on his return to Old Trafford. Just another day in the office for @Cristiano’

‘Please doubt him all season. It’s what Ronaldo lives on.’

United star Marcus Rashford also joined in the adulation:

‘Like he never left @Cristiano’.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said after the game ‘Solskjaer: “So happy for Ronaldo, the team and the supporters. You sensed the atmosphere around the club when he signed. He has delivered today.’

It was the stuff of dreams today at Old Trafford and Ronaldo will be hoping to keep his scoring record going as United head to Switzerland to play Young Boys in the Champions League on Tuesday.

