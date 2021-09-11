Manchester United vs Newcastle United: late team news

Fred is available for selection for Manchester United today after Brazil backed down on a decision to exercise an automatic five day restriction of their nation’s players after an international fixture.

Several South American countries invoked the rule as retaliation because the Premier League instructed their clubs not to release players for matches taking place in Covid red listed countries.

Fred was set to fall victim to the political row but ‘earlier in the day [yesterday], Mexico withdrew their complaint to Fifa over Raúl Jiménez’s failure to report for international duty,’ The Times reports.

‘Brazil later followed suit, along with Chile.’

The 28-year-old has started all three of United’s Premier League fixtures so far this season, scoring in the 5-1 rout of Leeds United but also conceding an own goal in the 1-1 draw at Southampton.

His partnerships with both Nemanja Matic against Southampton and Paul Pogba against Wolves looked shaky to say the least.

In another boost for United’s midfield, boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spoke tentatively yesterday about Scott McTominay’s possible involvement.

‘Scott has recovered very quickly from the operation, so if he’s going to play or not, I’m not sure, but probably not, depending on who we’ve got available as well, who we can use,’ the boss said.

With Fred now available, it seems almost certain based on Solskjaer’s comments that the Scotsman will not start today’s game despite the former’s poor showing in recent games.

Donny van de Beek is another midfield option and earlier in the week spoke of his preference to play in the number six position, which could be seen as encouragement to Solskjaer to try him in the deeper role.

Jadon Sancho has recovered from the injury that saw him miss England’s two games during the international break. He has been training for two days, which may be enough for a starting berth.

Solskjaer also confirmed that Dean Henderson is fully recovered from post-Covid tiredness and that Alex Telles is still ‘a few weeks away’ from a return to action.