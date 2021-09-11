Paul Pogba: Manchester United star puts in record-breaking display vs Newcastle United

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo might have stolen the show vs Newcastle United but Paul Pogba deserves plenty of praises and attention too.

The talented Frenchman has had a bright start to his season so far and seems determined to put in good performances regularly.

Pogba is one of United’s most often criticised stars, whether by rival fans or by the club’s own fanbase, however, if he keeps up this type of form, no one will be able to say anything.

The World Cup winner appears on course to matching, if not beating the number of assists achieved by a player in a season in the Premier League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has previously insisted many times that Pogba is a key cog in his system and it seems that type of faith is being repaid.

Paul Pogba played more passes into the final third vs. Newcastle United [23] than any other midfielder has managed in a Premier League game so far this season. Unbelievable performance today. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/l6miavzSXe — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) September 11, 2021

Paul Pogba’s game by numbers vs. Newcastle United: 124 total touches

92% pass accuracy

23 passes into the final third

12 attempted long passes

9 successful long passes

9 passes into the box

7 ball recoveries

5 attempted tackles

3 successful tackles

2 assists Unreal. 🅰️🅰️ pic.twitter.com/NoJn2HlARg — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) September 11, 2021

10 – Paul Pogba is the only player to have recorded as many as 10 assists in the Premier League in 2021, while his seven assists in Man Utd's opening four games is the most any player has registered in the first four matches of a Premier League season. Creator. pic.twitter.com/J1L9ZK1nrM — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 11, 2021

Pogba’s current deal runs out next summer and so foreign clubs are allowed to make an approach for him as early as January.

The former Juventus man will likely have the likes of PSG and Real Madrid keen for his signature, particularly since he can be signed for no transfer fee.

United took the risk of not selling Pogba this summer for cheap and time will tell whether it was the correct call or not.

However, for the time being, the academy product is proving why Solskjaer wanted to hold onto him so desperately.