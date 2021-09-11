Player ratings: Arsenal u23s 3-1 Man United u23s

Manchester United u23s lost on their trip south to Arsenal today. Here are our player ratings for the match:

(A score of 6 is around average)

Dean Henderson – 6 – Had a busy day and despite conceding three goals he wasn’t at fault for any of them, and made a number of good saves throughout the day.

Charlie Wellens – 5 – Another quiet day offensively for Wellens, didn’t get forward much and failed to link up with Iqbal in front of him. Being new to the right-back position his defensive side isn’t good enough to compensate a lack of contribution in attack.

Teden Mengi – 5.5 – First match of the season and slotted in alright. Could have possibly been a bit tighter to get a challenge on one of the goals but there weren’t any major errors.

Phil Jones – 6 – Almost 20 months since his last appearance, he looked his age with maturity and composure in his play. He exceptionally played out of pressure multiple times and was solid aerially. Almost added an equalizer in the second half when his header off a corner hit the bar.

Bjorn Hardley – 4 – Seemed to be struggling with his movement and his play suffered as a result. Was very laboured in his running and wasn’t providing any runs forward while not covering the space behind him either. Spent most of the second half asking for gel packs, water, and sports drinks. At one point, he gestured to his calf to the coaching staff so there might have been an issue there. It was strange to see him play the full 90 minutes.

Charlie Savage – 6.5 – Very composed performance on the ball and isn’t afraid to play out of tight spaces. Did well to always find space in the midfield and was consistently playing through the lines. Also has tenacity and bite to his game, like his father.

Martin Svidersky – 5.5 – Did better today at offering his usual steel in the midfield with some strong tackles. But he’s being instructed to push forward more, which is leaving gaps in the midfield and he isn’t producing in the tighter spaces up the pitch.

Zidane Iqbal – 5 – Like Wellens on the right, he had a quiet game and struggled to make a mark. He slowed play down far too often when he did get involved.

Hannibal Mejbri – 5 – Poor day at the office for the Tunisian. Made a few charging runs through midfield but he was more interested in buying a foul than creating anything in front of him which summed up his day. Almost gifted a goal away with a sloppy pass in a dangerous area and then minutes later abandoned his defensive role to shout at the ref as Arsenal were free to run straight through. Luckily for him, Henderson was up to the task.

Shola Shoretire – 7 – The bright spark in attack, everything productive came through him. He was a thorn in Arsenal’s side and provided some good link up play with Hugill but he suffered with no support down the left from Hardley. Scored a fantastic goal, after a nice turn he slotted a curled shot in from 18 yards which he made look way easier than it was.



Joe Hugill – 6 – Had some very good touches in and around the box and connected well with Shoretire. A lack of service saw him struggle to get involved enough though.

Substitutes



Sam Mather – 5 – Replaced Iqbal and suffered the same fate. Was very quiet and forgettable.

Charlie McNeill – 6 – Looked very lively in his 15 minutes making runs in behind from the left. Almost scored a goal as he broke free in the box in the dying minutes but for a great save from the keeper.