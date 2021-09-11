Player ratings: Man United 4-1 Newcastle United – Cristiano Ronaldo lives up to billing

Manchester United beat Newcastle United 4-1 this afternoon at Old Trafford in a quality-filled Premier League game. Here are our player ratings for the match:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 6 – Could not keep out the Magpies’ goal and had little else to do.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 3 – Very poor performance from Spider. So much movement to aim for but seemed unable to put a decent cross in and made a number of mistakes defensively.

Raphael Varane 8 – Excellent first half, unlucky not to score with a diving header, easily United’s best defender today.

Harry Maguire 5 – A little clumsy for the Newcastle goal.

Luke Shaw 6 – A poor first half, looking slower and has lost a yard. Better in the second, and got an assist.

Nemanja Matic 7 – Excellent first half from Matic and good start to the second. A few mistakes toward the end but a pretty good performance overall.

Paul Pogba 7.5 – Quiet in the first half but grew stronger and stronger and dominated in the second. Got another assist.

Mason Greenwood 8 – Super confident throughout, got an assist and looked to thrive on the arrival of Ronaldo.

Bruno Fernandes 7.5 – Quiet game until his goal, but what a goal.

Jadon Sancho 4 – Really struggling to find his way in the Premier League. Hopefully a run-out against Young Boys on Tuesday will help him get his eye in.

Cristiano Ronaldo 9 – What can you say that hasn’t already been said about the GOAT?

Substitutes

Jesse Lingard 8 – Much better than Sancho and scored an excellent goal. On this form, Lingard could still change a few minds among United fans.

Anthony Martial 5 – Didn’t have long, but didn’t look good.

Donny van de Beek 7.5 – Looked really energetic and determined, some nice runs and touches. Let’s see him get a start now, Ole.