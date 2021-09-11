Tahith Chong picks up Man of the Match in victory over Derby County

Tahith Chong‘s impressive season continued last night as he picked up another Man of the Match award in a 2-0 victory over Derby County.

Derby manager and United legend, Wayne Rooney, spoke before the match about being aware of Chong’s threat but ultimately his side could not handle the Dutchman.

Despite not getting onto the score sheet himself, Chong’s energy was a constant thorn in Derby’s side which left them resorting to putting in heavy challenges on the youngster.

It wasn’t Chong’s ability on the ball which drew the praise of manager Lee Bowyer though, it was his relentless work rate off it which continues to be the biggest impression on the manager.

Following the match, Bowyer said “he’s a very good player, there’s no two ways about it. Everyone will talk about what he does in possession and the way he glides past players and his end product is very good as well. But the biggest thing for me was seeing him sprint 50, 60 yards back when they hit us on the break and make that tackle.”

Bowyer further added “to me, that’s an all round player. Everyone can have a luxury player but he brings something more than that.”

“He’s a young lad who’s still learning the game but his attitude is spot on and he’s been a credit to Man United since the day he came in with us and we love him. He just works hard, non stop, he is the same in training every day.”

While Bowyer could not praise Chong enough, he was left less than impressed with the previously mentioned challenges on Chong.

Regarding the heavy treatment given to Chong, Bowyer said “It’s not his fault that he’s good, you can’t just allow him to get kicked and fouled the way he was tonight. He went past one and someone took him out knee height, didn’t play the ball because he just went past him too easy. Which is fine but they have to protect him.”

One such challenge saw the elbow of former United academy graduate Tom Lawrence catch Chong in the neck leaving him on the floor requiring lengthy treatment.

The youngster was not phased though and in his post match interview said it was alright, he just couldn’t breathe.

Leading Birmingham City into the play-off positions, Chong’s next test will be on Wednesday against current league leaders Fulham.