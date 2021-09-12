Bryan Robson: Cristiano Ronaldo will help Manchester United go up a level

Manchester United great Bryan Robson has praised Cristiano Ronaldo’s effect on the club since his return, even comparing him to Eric Cantona.

The sensational Portuguese secured a transfer to Old Trafford in dramatic fashion, with Juventus seemingly keen on letting him go.

Ronaldo moved to Italy after creating a legacy at Real Madrid and it appears he wanted to return back home where it all started for him.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pounced on the opportunity to sign the prolific forward and in some ways the decision has already been vindicated.

Ronaldo started the clash against Newcastle United, making his second debut and proving instrumental in the 4-1 victory.

According to the Daily Mail, Robson wrote: “I’ve not sensed a buzz around Old Trafford like this since Eric Cantona arrived…

“What Cristiano showed on Saturday is exactly what he can change for this team.

“Manchester United didn’t give a particularly startling performance but this guy will make a difference. He senses opportunities, he is clinical, he is a level above.

“He has the charisma to captivate the crowd and lift them. The level of encouragement being received on Saturday was that normally afforded for opposition such as Liverpool, Manchester City or Chelsea.

“You could see that many of the players back from international duty were off the pace. It was a game maybe last year United would have drawn but Cristiano Ronaldo is always pushing to win.

“He forced mistakes, anticipated danger and gave United their edge. He and Bruno Fernandes were great at urging their teammates to pick up the pace and that will rub off on the others.

“I know he addressed the players on Friday night and that would have been when he underlined what he was back at the club for and that is to win. He’s not here for a fairytale that ends in failure.”

Ronaldo’s brace vs Newcastle will certainly help him settle in to his new surroundings as this is a far different Manchester United to the one he left.

The world-class attacker is now the one who is being looked up to rather than the one looking up to others as he once did as a wiry teenager.

Ronaldo has no issues with leading a team now and will revel under the pressure, with fans keen on seeing him lift trophies in their shirt once again.

Solskjaer will be tasked with extracting the maximum from the 36 year old and if the goals against Newcastle are anything to go by, it looks like that won’t be a problem.