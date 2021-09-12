Declan Rice: Manchester City to fight Manchester United for West Ham star

Manchester United’s desire to sign West Ham’s Declan Rice is reportedly at threat, with Manchester City now keen on his signature too.

The versatile midfielder is believed to be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s first-choice for the defensive-midfield position but unfortunately, a transfer didn’t transpire during the summer.

United secured the signings of Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho but couldn’t bring in a fresh face to their engine room.

That failure is the only criticism fans have for the transfer window and it remains to be seen if it’s a decision Solskjaer will regret.

It’s understood the need for a midfielder still exists and has just been delayed until the next summer instead.

According to The Sun, City are ready to fight the Red Devils for Rice, having kept tabs on him ever since he made his breakthrough for West Ham.

It’s believed Pep Guardiola’s side have delayed moves for a midfielder as Fernandinho has extended his stay but he’s not expected to stay beyond this season.

As such, Rice has gone to the top of their list of potential replacements and any demands West Ham make won’t be a problem for City.

The London club are not believed to be panicking over the talented Englishman’s future as he still has three years left to his current contract, despite twice rejecting offers to extend.

Manchester United are said to have not felt like a top-class midfielder was attainable this summer and will hope Rice is more available next summer.

Solskjaer refused to bend to West Ham’s will in regards to their asking price and it’s unlikely he’ll suddenly cave now that Guardiola is keen too.

If anything, City’s interest will see Rice’s price tag rise even more and United may have to look elsewhere to invest.