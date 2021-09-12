Jude Bellingham: Manchester City enter race for Borussia Dortmund star

Manchester United have reportedly been dealt a blow in their race for Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham as Manchester City are the latest to be keen on him too.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer failed to invest in the midfield last summer, though it’s still a transfer window that’s deemed a successful one.

After all, United secured the signatures of Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane, and Cristiano Ronaldo; deals that were once considered difficult to complete.

It appears the new staff restructuring has proven itself successful, though Solskjaer may end up regretting not signing a midfielder.

Fans certainly felt strongly about that topic and the hope is the engine room will be addressed in the next window.

According to the Daily Star, Manchester City are the latest to join the race for Bellingham as they look for a long-term successor to Fernandinho.

Liverpool, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich are all said to be in the queue to sign the sensational teenager and it’s likely £80m minimum will be needed to convince Dortmund to part ways.

Unfortunately for the Red Devils, Bellingham is believed to be happy in Germany and won’t look to force through a move elsewhere.

It was said one of the reasons why Solskjaer didn’t sign a midfielder is because he and his recruitment team didn’t feel a top priority candidate was attainable this summer.

The assumption is that Manchester United didn’t feel a player like West Ham’s Declan Rice, who is believed to be their first choice target, was available to sign.

Given the London club’s sky-high price tag, it makes sense why the talented Englishman wasn’t pursued more seriously.

However, some fans would argue other targets could have been secured that still would have improved the squad, such as Wolves’ Ruben Neves.