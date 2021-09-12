Man United’s squad is the second most expensive in the world

Manchester United’s squad is the second most expensive in the world, according to a new report.

Despite persistent accusations that the club’s controlling shareholders, the Glazer family, do not invest enough in the club, it has emerged that only Manchester City have spent more than the Red Devils assembling their senior group.

The report, issued by the CIES Football Laboratory, notes that the two Manchester clubs have spent more than one billion Euros on their current squads if add-ons are included.

City top the table with €1,080 million (€1,017 million without add-ons), with United on €1,023 million (€866 million without add-ons).

Paris Saint Germain, Real Madrid and Chelsea are third, fourth and fifth, on €939m, €787m and €780m, respectively.

Frugal Bayern Munich are down in 13th place on €421m, behind even Everton.

Premier League clubs occupy six out of the top ten values.

It seems surprising that United are so far ahead than the likes of Chelsea after the Blues’ investment on the likes of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Romelu Lukaku in the last two seasons.

However, the Londoners are playing catch up after a transfer ban period during which United spent €87 million on Harry Maguire, having already shelled out a British record €105 million for Paul Pogba.

One issue that the figures do not contemplate is the length of time that the squads have been assembled. Some of United’s assets, such as €60 million Anthony Martial, €44.7m Nemanja Matic, €38 million Eric Bailly and €35 million Victor Lindelof date back four, five or six years.

Other notable amounts have been invested in Aaron Wan-Bissaka (€55m), Fred (€59m), Raphael Varane (£40m), Jadon Sancho (€85m), Bruno Fernandes (€63m) and Donny van de Beek (€39m).

The figures also do not take into account player sales and net flows between incoming and outgoing transfers.