The huge bonuses in Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United contract that could earn him millions

Cristiano Ronaldo’s team included a number of key bonuses into his Manchester United contract that could cost the club a small fortune.

Ronaldo signed a two-year contract at United last month after the club agreed a £12.8 million deal with Juventus that could rise to just under £20 million with add-ons.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner took a huge pay cut to sign for The Red Devils, walking away with £475,000 per week at Old Trafford compared to the reported £900,000 a week he earnt at Juventus.

And based on a number of performance-related bonuses, the Portuguese legend could be walking away with a lot more than his basic salary.

According to the Daily Star Ronaldo has a clause in his contract that states if he wins the Ballon d’Or, the UEFA Player of the Year or if United win the Champions League he will earn an additional £1 million.

Considering at the time of writing CR7 has won five Ballon d’Or’s, five Champions League’s and a record three UEFA Player of the Year’s, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him add to his impressive tally.

It took the 36-year-old just 47 minutes to find the back of the net on his second debut against Newcastle, later adding a second to help United regain the lead in a 4-1 win.

Further goals from Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard cemented a solid win that has seen Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men climb to the top of the table.

Solskjaer had the following to say about his new number seven post-match:

“He does what he does. Cristiano lifts everyone, gets everyone so focused when he’s around the place, he puts demands on himself which puts demands on his teammates and demands on us, and that’s why he’s done so much in his career, he’s been so disciplined.”

“He’s evolved, he’s developed as a player, he’s a different type of player to when he left but he’s still a ruthless and clinical goalscorer, and he smells the big moments. He scents when there’s a goal.”

“The atmosphere around the club has been electric, the supporters have really enjoyed the last 10 days or so since he signed and there are loads of expectations on the team today and he’s delivered.”