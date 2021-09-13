Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United pushing to extend Portuguese midfielder’s contract



Manchester United are reportedly in advanced talks to renew Bruno Fernandes’ contract.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the club considers this a priority along with the extension of Paul Pogba’s expiring deal.

Talks ongoing since July between Manchester United and Bruno Fernandes agent. Positive discussions underway – Bruno wants to stay, Man Utd want him to sign new deal by the end of the year. 🔴🇵🇹 #MUFC Bruno’s contract is now considered the ‘priority’ together with Pogba. pic.twitter.com/t0Pr0zXuRx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 13, 2021

Bruno’s current contract ends in 2025 and United are desperately trying to pin down their star man on a new deal.

He is reportedly demanding a salary close to that of teammate Pogba, claim the Portuguese outlet O Jogo.

The 26 year old has been a revelation ever since he joined the Red Devils. In 84 appearances, he has scored 44 goals and registered 25 assists.

His vision and goalscoring ability have given Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side a different dimension.

Bruno has started the new campaign on fire, bagging a hat-trick against arch-rivals Leeds United in the opening game. His link-up with Pogba has been a joy to watch.

Moreover, according to many, he played an important part in convincing Cristiano Ronaldo to return to Old Trafford.

In the last game against Newcastle United, Bruno scored a sublime goal almost 25 yards out.

He was humble enough to praise the opposition after the match:

“More than sitting deep – they are really organised,” he told Sky Sports. “It’s difficult to get in. They play really well. They defended well, but we did our job right. We moved the ball quickly. We went side to side and went for the right moments to win them.”

Whilst there are still four years to run on the Portuguese magnifico’s current deal, his importance to the team is such that it is a matter of great importance that it is extended as soon as possible and not allowed to run down, as has happened in the case of Pogba.

