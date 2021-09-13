Dani Olmo: Manchester United interested in signing RB Leipzig playmaker

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo.

According to Spanish outlet Marca, the Red Devils, along with Barcelona, Juventus and Bayern Munich, are the clubs looking to sign the Spanish playmaker.

Olmo was all set to join Barcelona this summer before the move eventually fell through. Marca report that Leipzig were unable to find a replacement and hence decided against selling the player.

This was a huge blow for the Spanish giants, who were eyeing him as the perfect choice to replace Antoine Greizmann.

Barcelona will reportedly continue to pursue the Spaniard in the winter transfer window or next summer but might face heavy competition from top European clubs.

From a Man United perspective, the links seem rather far-fetched. The club is stacked in attacking options, with Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Donny Van de Beek playing in a similar position.

Moreover, Olmo would demand a hefty fee, and United would rather spend that money on a priority position, i.e., a defensive midfielder.

However, if United plan on moving on Donny Van de Beek and Anthony Martial next summer, Olmo could be a viable option.

The 23 year old is an explosive attacking midfielder who can operate on either flank. Elegant on the ball, he would provide a unique dynamic to United’s attack.

He indeed is a name to look out for next summer.