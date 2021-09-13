Edinson Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo’s poaching ability praised by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer



Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has recently credited the poaching abilities of Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani in a brand new interview.

In a surprise move from Italian giants Juventus, the Portuguese man rejoined the club for a second spell.

Whereas the Uruguayan striker joined the club on a free transfer last season and managed to score 17 goals in all competitions.

This now means that the club has two world-class poachers to pick from in the number nine position and Solskjaer is excited with the latest additions to the squad.

Through the Manchester United website, the manager spoke to the club’s journalists about the two poachers and credited their ability.

The manager highlighted one of the comments which seemed to ask if both could get along with each other and find the back of the net as they’ve done in previous seasons.

“I think you’ve hit the nail on the head. Edinson and Cristiano are notorious goalscorers and they have that sense and feeling of when to arrive in the box and what can happen,” he said.

“They’ve played every single situation before, they’ve got that little knack as a striker where they know ‘I’ve got to arrive here.”

Many fans will be wondering just how Solskjaer will utilise the two players this season when both would prefer to be in the starting lineup.

It’ll also be great to see two world-class players playing alongside each other in the bid to win United’s first trophy under Solskjaer.

The 48-year-old further went on to express his happiness over the final goal vs. Newcastle where Ronaldo helped create the space for Martial, who passed the ball to Pogba and then combined with Lingard to score the goal.

“I think the last goal was a brilliant example of Cristiano going to the back stick and opening up that space for Anthony [Martial] and Jesse to combine in the middle.”

“They came on and did really well in the build-up.”

It is clear to see that Solskjaer appreciates the new additions to the squad and will be hoping to see more team goals as he saw over the weekend.

United fans will be excited to see what is to come in the future from both of the poachers as the team prepare for the Champions League to return this week.

