Edinson Cavani: Manchester United star set for another absence

Manchester United star Edinson Cavani is reportedly out of action in what is a blow to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s attacking options.

The legendary Norwegian may be spoilt for choice on paper but realistically he looks set to be tasked with navigating a difficult period.

Cavani, Anthony Martial, Cristiano Ronaldo, Mason Greenwood, and Marcus Rashford are all his options for the striker position- options many clubs would die to have.

However, the talented Frenchman has looked a shadow of himself, struggling with inconsistency and injuries, whereas the teenage attacker hasn’t had too much experience as a striker.

Rashford is still recovering from surgery as well and 36-year-old Ronaldo cannot be expected to start back-to-back-to-back matches.

According to The Telegraph, Cavani suffered a knock in training that will see him be unavailable for at least a week, meaning he will miss the Champions League game vs Young Boys and potentially Sunday’s clash vs West Ham.

The experienced Uruguayan was left out of the squad that travelled to Switzerland so it appears that confirms the aforementioned information.

Anthony Elanga among Manchester United's 22 man squad travelling to Switzerland for Tuesday's Champions League game vs Young Boys. #MUFC Cavani will remain in Manchester as he's carrying a slight knock. Small note: Young Boys play in synthetic turf at Stade de Suisse — Carl Anka (@Ankaman616) September 13, 2021

As much as Cavani is beloved by fans, according to Transfermarkt he’s missed 20 matches through injuries since signing in the summer of 2020 and looks set to miss two more.

Despite his injury troubles he managed to net 17 goals and that certainly deserves praise, as he finished the club’s third top goalscorer last season.

Nonetheless, Solskjaer needs players he can rely on and Cavani’s injury justifies Ronaldo’s purchase even more.

The hope is Martial can return to form to help strengthen a star-studded attack in need of reliable cover.