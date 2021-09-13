Lee Grant: Manchester United stars looking to imitate Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United goalkeeper Lee Grant has told fans just what kind of impact Cristiano Ronaldo has already had on his teammates behind the scenes.

The Portuguese superstar made the switch to Old Trafford in dramatic fashion during the recent transfer window and it’s safe to say his return to the club has given everyone a lift.

Ronaldo managed to grab a brace on his second debut vs Newcastle United on Saturday and supporters were over the moon with his performance.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted the prolific attacker’s arrival will help the players reach a new level and it seems he’s already doing that.

Grant has opened up on a small incident that reflects just how Ronaldo is affecting his fellow United teammates.

🤤 “On Friday’s you finish your dinner & you have a few cheat food out.” 🤣 “Not one player touched the crumble & custard because everyone was looking at Cristiano’s plate!” Lee Grant tells the story of how Cristiano Ronaldo’s presence put #MUFC players off of dessert pic.twitter.com/NGciSvzuVP — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) September 12, 2021

Grant says: “To give you one instance of the impact he is having on the group right. This was Friday night in the hotel.

“So, as you guys will be aware, you finish your dinner and usually on a Friday night you’ve got some cheat stuff out.

“You’ve got some apple crumble and custard or you’ve got a bit of brownie and cream or whatnot.

“I tell you now, not one player touched the apple crumble and custard, not one player went up for that brownie because everybody was sat down.

“One of the lads said to me, “What has Cristiano got on his plate?”

“So we were having a little goosey gander at what he has got and obviously it is the cleanest, most healthy plate you can imagine.

“And it just cracked me up how not one single player dared get up and have that junk food that was laid out.

“I’ll tell you one of his plates – he had several. One of them was quinoa, avocado and a couple of boiled eggs.

“Listen, this guy is in incredible shape. He’s actually got the second best body behind me now at the club – and that’s saying something, so fair play to him!”

It’s likely the Manchester United players will want to work twice as hard to match Ronaldo’s famous work rate too and that’s where the real benefits will come from.

Solskjaer has stressed time and time again that he wants his team to always out-work the opposition and it’s almost become a cliche that talent alone won’t decide matches.

The legendary Norwegian will probably be smiling from ear to ear given how purchasing Ronaldo has had the exact impact he wanted it to have on his team.