Man United Predicted XI vs Young Boys: The long-awaited formation change

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be set to rest Bruno Fernandes as he takes his team to Switzerland to face Young Boys in the Champions League.

There have been several reports claiming that the boss will be introducing a more attacking 4-3-3 system this season but so far he has stuck with his tried and tested 4-2-3-1.

However, the Bern clash could be perfect opportunity as it is a tie that is not must-win against what, on paper at least, should be relatively easy opponents.

Solskjaer has vowed to rotate more this season and so resting a couple of his top performers could well be on his mind, with the likes of Donny van de Beek set to get a chance to prove his worth.

With Dean Henderson and Edinson Cavani still not in the squad as they recover from injury, it is expected that David de Gea and Cristiano Ronaldo will top and tail the side as they did on Saturday.

The 4-3-3 system needs a high line which should mean that Raphael Varane will keep his place alongside Harry Maguire, with Wan-Bissaka and Shaw in the full-back roles. Diogo Dalot may also be considered if either full-back needs resting.

Scott McTominay is also not yet fit enough to join the travelling squad and the aging legs of Nemanja Matic might struggle to start the game after playing 90 minutes on Saturday. A midfield three of Fred, Paul Pogba and Van de Beek therefore picks itself if the 4-3-3 is adopted.

The manager is very protective of Mason Greenwood so he could also make way, with Jadon Sancho switching to the right wing and Anthony Martial coming in on the left. Alternatively, Jesse Lingard could be used.

A front three of Lingard – Martial – Sancho is also possible if Solskjaer feels Ronaldo should be kept in cotton wool as well.

Of the academy stars hoping to get a taste of the action this season, Anthony Elanga is the only one travelling. He is highly unlikely to start but will hope to see some minutes off the bench.

With all that in mind, this is our predicted XI for the game:

The full travelling squad is:

De Gea, Heaton, Kovar; Bailly, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Varane, Wan-Bissaka; Fernandes, Fred, Lingard, Mata, Matic, Pogba, Sancho, van de Beek; Elanga, Greenwood, Martial, Ronaldo