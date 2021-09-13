Ole Gunnar Solskjaer discusses Champions League hopes at Young Boys Press conference

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suggested he will select an experienced side against Swiss side Young Boys in Bern tomorrow.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the game, the boss said ‘sometimes you can go far with youth as well.

‘In some games the experience of course will have to play its part but in others you need that youthfulness and courage.

‘Tomorrow, it’s going to be bouncing there, it’s going to be electric, so of course we’re going to need players to have that experience, to calm it down, to manage the game properly.’

Asked if he thinks United have learned from their experience in the Champions League in recent years, Solskjaer said:

‘We’ve had enough disappointments, that’s for sure.

‘But this team has grown and matured over the seasons.

‘We’re getting the spine in the team now with experience and quality and of course with Raphael and Cristiano coming in, they add they add that last bit … well, you can’t ever say the last bit, but something you have to buy unless you win it four times yourself.

‘We’ve learnt, the group is special as a unit, they look after each other, the atmosphere is really good.’

The manager was also asked if Ronaldo’s presence would help to persuade Paul Pogba to stay at the club.

‘Everyone who plays for Man United wants to win trophies,’ he replied.

‘Winning for Man United is the most magical feeling in the world, to be part of a winning Man United team.

‘Everyone is focussing on doing their best and let’s see where we go.’