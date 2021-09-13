Paul Pogba leads Europe’s top five leagues in goal assists

With all the hype surrounding Manchester United’s new signings Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and, in particular, Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba’s immense start to the season has gone by largely unnoticed.

The Frenchman has started the season in blistering form, providing seven assists in just four games.

As Statman Dave points out, this is more assists than any other player in Europe’s top five leagues this season.

Paul Pogba has more assists than any other player across Europe’s top five leagues so far this season. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/45PIBfolAH — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) September 13, 2021

It is also more assists than the 28-year-old has made in the last two seasons combined.

Pogba has also made 10 key passes, a statistic that includes would-be clear assists where the chance has been missed or saved.

What makes his feat even more impressive is that he has achieved it playing in two different positions, as a wide left midfielder and as part of a double pivot in deep midfield.

Pogba is now in the last year of his United contract and has so far rebuffed the renewal offer that the Red Devils have put on the table.

He is reportedly keen to weigh up his options given that entering into his thirtiest year, his next contract is likely to be his last big one.

The player still harbours hopes of playing for Real Madrid in the Spanish League and he is very much in the shop window in that respect, with a season to convince los Blancos that they should sign him at all costs.

However, the better he plays for United, the better the team performs and reports also suggest that he could be swayed toward staying at Old Trafford if he feels that he can win trophies there.

It is a happy ‘problem’ for the player to have and bodes well for United as well, even if ultimately it does prove to be his last season in a red jersey.