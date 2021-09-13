Paul Pogba leaning towards staying as Manchester United star’s future could be resolved

After a ‘will he won’t he’ saga all summer, it now appears Manchester United’s Paul Pogba has made a decision on his future.

Pogba’s contract expires at the end of this campaign with a real fear the Frenchman could leave United for free again.

However, according to a report by The Athletic, the 28-year-old is now seriously considering extending his stay in Manchester.

The return of Cristiano Ronaldo and the impact the other signings have had on the squad have had a significant impact on his thinking.

While nothing is concrete as of yet talks are expected to resume in the not-too-distant future.

The club have drawn up a list of potential replacements if he is to depart, with the club well aware he can sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club in January.

It is also thought the club’s 4-1 win over Newcastle and the reaction of the United faithful at Old Trafford has also had an effect as well.

The win sees United climb to the top of the Premier League on goal difference after four games, with three wins and a draw.

While it was Ronaldo who stole the headlines following his two-goal return, Pogba had another standout game in midfield, assisting Bruno Fernandes‘ and Jesse Lingard’s goals.

Aside from that he also had the most touches of the ball with 125, a 92% pass success rate and 23 passes into the final third- the most on the pitch.

The World Cup winner is in the best form of his United career and perhaps for the first time in his tenure fans are fully undivided on his world-class talents.

Pogba became the first player in history to record seven assists in the first four games of a Premier League season and is now well on course to break the Premier League record of 20 set by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne.