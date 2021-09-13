Sir Alex Ferguson: Cristiano Ronaldo wanted Manchester United switch

Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson has opened up on what happened behind the scenes in regards to Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer back to the club.

The prolific Portuguese suddenly wanted out of Juventus during the late stages of the transfer window and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pounced on the opportunity to sign him.

Ronaldo looked to be heading towards the blue side of Manchester before interventions were made to prevent that nightmare from happening.

The sensational forward is now back at the club where it all started for him and even managed to grab a brace vs Newcastle United in his second debut.

The Red Devils’ fan base have been thoroughly pleased with Ronaldo’s capture and the excitement has not been this high at the club in a long time.

According to the Daily Star, Ferguson said: “I’m excited like everyone else there was anticipation all day yesterday and waking up in the morning.

“I speak for all supporters — it’s a great day for Manchester United.

“A lot of people played their part [in bringing Ronaldo back], and I contributed knowing that really Cristiano wanted to come here, and that was important. It worked very well.

“I wouldn’t say it’s emotional, but it’s exciting for me and a relief because I couldn’t imagine him playing for Man City, I don’t think anyone could.”

Fans joked that Sir Alex had one of the most successful transfer windows due to his role in bringing Ronaldo back to Old Trafford.

However, it seems the relentless Scotsman downplayed his part, instead humbly keeping a distance to ensure the headlines aren’t all about him.

Solskjaer has never been afraid to tap into Ferguson’s wisdom and help and this probably won’t be the last time he does so either.