Academy Match Report: Young Boys u19s 0-1 Manchester United u19s

Manchester United’s u19s opened their European campaign away to Young Boys before the senior side took to the pitch.

The match saw the return of the competition after last year’s edition was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Teden Mengi lined up as the team’s captain and was tested early on as Young Boys started brightly.

But United looked to fight back quick with a long range effort from Charlie Savage.

This was followed up by Shola Shoretire, who found space in the box to slot home from close range.

It was another goal this season for the talented youngster, who set records previously in this competition as the youngest ever player at only 14.

United pushed for the second with attempts from the Spanish pairing of Alejandro Garnacho and Alvaro Fernandez but both were just off the target.

The second half saw a good chance to fall to the ever reliable finisher, Charlie McNeill, but it wasn’t to be as if could not hit the back of the net.

While Young Boys tried to get back into the match, chances continued to open for United with Bjorn Hardley narrowly missing after getting on the end of Savage’s corner.

Late substitutes Zidane Iqbal and Joe Hugill got in on the action but it was the story of the day with Young Boys keeper Abdullah Laidani standing tall and denying their efforts.

Unable to grab a second goal, United were pushed to the wire by the hard working Swiss side but United managed to keep the clean sheet and bring three points home.

The young Manchester side are next up against Villareal at Leigh Sports Village on the 29th.

United: Vitek; Jurado, Mengi (c), Hardley, Fernandez; Savage, Svidersky; Mather (Iqbal 76), Shoretire, Garnacho (Bennett 89); McNeill (Hugill 81).

Subs not used: Hanbury, Fredricson, Murray, Mainoo, Norkett.